C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
Environment News

Premier: Need to amend Conservation Law after “ridiculous” EIA requests

August 24, 2017
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

 

The Cayman Islands Premier says some requests from the National Conservation Council impede proper development and he’s calling for swift action to amend the National Conservation Law.

He made the statements Thursday (24 August) in the Legislative Assembly as Opposition Leader and North Side MLA Hon. Ezzard Miller bemoaned the NCC requesting Environmental Impact Assessments for a pair of planned farmers roads in his district.

“With respect to EIAs by the National Conservation Council with respect to road construction is, quite frankly, ridiculous,” the Premier said, eliciting applause from colleagues.

Government currently is reviewing the legislation.

Members of the Council declined comment, saying they must first review the Premier’s comments.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Cricket – CPL T20
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: