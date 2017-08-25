Premier: Need to amend Conservation Law after “ridiculous” EIA requests

The Cayman Islands Premier says some requests from the National Conservation Council impede proper development and he’s calling for swift action to amend the National Conservation Law.

He made the statements Thursday (24 August) in the Legislative Assembly as Opposition Leader and North Side MLA Hon. Ezzard Miller bemoaned the NCC requesting Environmental Impact Assessments for a pair of planned farmers roads in his district.

“With respect to EIAs by the National Conservation Council with respect to road construction is, quite frankly, ridiculous,” the Premier said, eliciting applause from colleagues.

Government currently is reviewing the legislation.

Members of the Council declined comment, saying they must first review the Premier’s comments.

