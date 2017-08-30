Prisoner Clean Up

The prison service has started a new community works programme, that has inmates not only cleaning up their act but cleaning up the environment as well. The project called the Prison Community Work Party launched in Spotts Beach today.

Our islands are known for their pristine and astounding beaches and a new prison initiative has inmates giving back to the community to keep our islands as just that, astounding.

“The prison sees necessary to come and assist to get some of the sea weed away from the beach. Cayman is a beautiful place and we all enjoy the beaches and tourists come here wanting to see the beautiful beach we have.” said Prison Director Richard Barton.

Mr. Barton also said many of the 9 inmates who take part in the program will soon be released. And the programme helps reintroduce them into society.

“It helps with the integration back into the community so we are trying our best to ensure that we meet that we give them whatever tools that they need to make themselves better men when they return to the community.” said Mr. Barton.

Inmate Ronald Hooker agreed that this a opportunity for him and his fellow inmates to become productive members of society. But stressed that they need acceptance to do so.

Mr. Hooker said, “If they are dealt with like rejects then they gonna continue to do what they know. But if everybody be on board to accept us and then it could help stop the spike in crime. So transitioning is definitely the key. Being out here involved in society, paying back to society and this is what we all love, a chance to give that.”

For these prisoners hard work takes on a new meaning when you’ve been behind bars. And this programme provides the hope that they can put their new found habits into practice and make a difference.

