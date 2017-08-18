Putting the P for parenting back in PTA, MLA encourages parents to be more active in their child’s education

Schools are expected to be back in session from next week until the first week of September and one MLA is encouraging parents to play a bigger role in their child’s education when school resumes.

Councillor for Education, Barbara Conolly is urging parents to take time to ensure that homework is done and children go to school with clean uniforms. Ms. Conolly says Parent Teacher Association meetings are important and parents need to attend so they can know what is happening in the school.

“There has to be some sort of accountability at the end of the year and the kids are not reaching the grades that they should and I just feel like we all have to work together to ensure that the kids succeed,” said Barbara Conolly, Councillor for Education.

Ms. Conolly adds it is very important for parents to take an active role in their child’s school life and their nutrition.

