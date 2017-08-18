C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
News

Putting the P for parenting back in PTA, MLA encourages parents to be more active in their child’s education

August 17, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

 

Schools are expected to be back in session from next week until the first week of September and one MLA is encouraging parents to play a bigger role in their child’s education when school resumes.

Councillor for Education, Barbara Conolly is urging parents to take time to ensure that homework is done and children go to school with clean uniforms. Ms. Conolly says Parent Teacher Association meetings are important and parents need to attend so they can know what is happening in the school.

“There has to be some sort of accountability at the end of the year and the kids are not reaching the grades that they should and I just feel like we all have to work together to ensure that the kids succeed,” said Barbara Conolly, Councillor for Education.

Ms. Conolly adds it is very important for parents to take an active role in their child’s school life and their nutrition.

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
Hurley’s Media LipSync Battle 3
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle 2
Cricket – CPL T20
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: