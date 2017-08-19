PWC reviews Fire Services

An overhaul of Cayman’s Fire Services, from its organisation structure to how it operates, is currently under way.

Consultants PriceWaterhouseCoopers has been contracted to conduct the review and deliver its report with recommendations by October.

According to a Government Information Services statement, the objective of the review is to develop an appropriate standard of operations for Fire Services and reshape the overall organisational structure. At present the Fire Services is understaffed.

Home Affairs Minister Hon. Tara Rivers said the review shows what is needed in the service and what can be done to help staff perform at their best.

