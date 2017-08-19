C3 Pure Fibre
PWC reviews Fire Services

August 18, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
An overhaul of Cayman’s Fire Services, from its organisation structure to how it operates, is currently under way.

Consultants PriceWaterhouseCoopers has been contracted to conduct the review and deliver its report with recommendations by October.

According to a Government Information Services statement, the objective of the review is to develop an appropriate standard of operations for Fire Services and reshape the overall organisational structure. At present the Fire Services is understaffed.

Home Affairs Minister Hon. Tara Rivers said the review shows what is needed in the service and what can be done to help staff perform at their best.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

