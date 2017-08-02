RCIPS to drivers: drop distractions and drive with courtesy

Fresh off a weekend in which police recorded 26 accidents in a 72-hour period, the RCIPS is urging the driving public to drop the distractions when behind the wheel.

What police say is most alarming about this recent spate of car accidents is the number of injuries resulting from these crashes. Police are citing a laundry list of contributing factors to these eye-popping crash statistics, including inattentiveness, alcohol, and bad driving manners.

After a weekend which tallied a dizzying 26 traffic accidents, police are urging drivers to use common sense behind the wheel.

“The road is there for everyone to use, and the decisions that you make directly affect other road users so if you make the right decisions, the roads are safe, and if we don’t then you put other road users at risk,” said RCIPS Media Officer Jodi-Ann Powery.

She said drivers are displaying a smorgasboard of bad behaviours on the roadways.

“The accidents are not being caused by one particular thing, its being caused by an outburst of things and by different people, the old, the young,” said Ms. Powery..

She pointed to drunk driving, cell phone use, excessive speed, inattentiveness, and even impatience.

“A lot of these unsafe mergers and unsafe overtaking and misuse of the road really just has to do with people not showing courtesy on the road and just people being impatient and,” she paused. “Just nasty, when they’re driving.”

Ms. Powery told Cayman 27 safety campaigns like Rotary’s recently-launched share the road campaign can only go so far to making our roads safer, without buy-in from the motoring public.

“Every year we continue to see an alarming amount of accidents and fatal accidents on our island and it’s always a good initiative to have, regardless of when it is,” said Ms. Powery.

One bright spot amid all the smashes and crashes happening on our roads is at the new Camana Bay roundabout. Leading up to its opening, some feared the three lane roadway would be an instant hotspot for road accidents, but it hasn’t panned out that way.

Police say as of yet, there have been no accidents of note at the new roundabout.

