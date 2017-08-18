Remembering Marco

The Cayman Islands Watercraft Association will hold its 3rd National Championship race of the year in honor of the late Marco Rankine, a 21 year old Race Marshall and a dedicated member of the community for three years.

In February of 2013, Rankine passed away after he accidentally fell from a boat and drowned. His mother, Susan Graham says the memorial is touching.

“It means a whole lot to me because my dream is for him remembered throughout the island.”

In speaking with Graham, she recalls her late son’s enthusiasm for watercraft during his first opportunity to participate when Gary ‘GJ’ Whittaker asked that Rankine meet him at a certain time and place.

“He told Marco, ‘ok meet me at a certain location at 9 o’clock’ and when he got there Marco was already there waiting for him. So he really enjoyed it, he put his all into it.”

Graham says the loss has been hard to understand, as his love of water also caused his sudden passing.

“His passing has been hard, because we lost him to the water, which is something that I didn’t expect to happen. Marco loved the water, and Marco could swim. He knew how to manage himself.

CIWA National Championships 3 take place 27th August in East End.

