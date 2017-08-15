Rescued boater turns life to Christ

Rescued boater Mr. Edward Hendricks-Hyde and his mother Ezona Moore attended the George Town Seventh-Day Adventist Church on Saturday where he was Baptised.

Mr. Hendricks- Hyde was lost at sea together with friend Chadwick Bodden in June they had left for a fishing trip at 60 mile bank but turned up in Mexico after drifting at sea for weeks.

Mr. Hendricks-Hyde was rescued after a five week ordeal along the gulf of Mexico. He was found alone adrift in his boat by local fishermen on 30 July.

Adventist Pastor Setheres Dixon who officiated the baptism said he suggested to postpone the ceremony but Mr. Hendricks- Hyde had already made the decision to become baptised into the Christian faith while at sea.

““He made a promise to God while at sea that if He saved his life the first thing he would do was to give his life to God through baptism,” Mr. Dixon explained.

Relatives told Cayman 27 earlier today that Mr. Hendricks-Hyde is still undergoing treatment in hospital.

