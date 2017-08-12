Ronald Bennette’s family reacts to murder suicide

Relatives of Caymanian Ronald Bennette are still reeling with shock after learning that the 38-year-old man was embroiled in a murder suicide in Pembroke Pines, Florida.

Mr. Bennette who was employed with Spirit Airlines shot and killed his wife Shani Bennette, 39 before turning the gun on himself Thursday (10 Aug) morning.

Mr. Bennette’s uncle, Antonio Nelson Seymour is still stunned following the actions of his nephew.

“I couldn’t even think straight because I know that not suppose to be Ronald, he not suppose to go do that kind of stupidness,” Mr. Seymour explained.

According to Florida media reports, Mr. Bennette who is originally of George Town and his wife were found inside a silver Ford Explorer outside a home in the 11-00 block of South West 110th avenue in Pembroke Pines.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey spoke with Mr. Bennette’s family and has more.

