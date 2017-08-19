Sailing: Macfee lands in Liverpool for ‘Clipper Round the World’

James Macfee, a local sailor, has arrived in Liverpool for the first leg of ‘Clipper Round the World’, an 8-leg year-long yacht race spanning 40,000 nautical miles.

Macfee says “I’m absolutely ecstatic, I cannot wait. I’m so ready to start now. For the last two and a half months, I’ve been doing the fairly intensive clipper training.”

Macfee, who is a part of the ‘Liverpool 2018′ team says the town is electric.

“It’s buzzing, loads of Liverpool locals down to see the boat. On the weekend, lots of crew members’ family and friends down to check out the boats and boost the atmosphere. Lots of locals asking if you’re a part of the race, and when you tell them you are, they think you’re a little nuts.”

Macfee’s team along with 11 others will depart 20th August from Liverpool towards Cape Town, South Africa.

