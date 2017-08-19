C3 Pure Fibre
Sailing: Macfee lands in Liverpool for ‘Clipper Round the World’

August 18, 2017
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

James Macfee, a local sailor, has arrived in Liverpool for the first leg of  ‘Clipper Round the World’, an 8-leg year-long yacht race spanning 40,000 nautical miles.

Macfee says “I’m absolutely ecstatic, I cannot wait. I’m so ready to start now. For the last two and a half months, I’ve been doing the fairly intensive clipper training.”

Macfee, who is a part of the ‘Liverpool 2018′ team says the town is electric.

“It’s buzzing, loads of Liverpool locals down to see the boat. On the weekend, lots of crew members’ family and friends down to check out the boats and boost the atmosphere. Lots of locals asking if you’re a part of the race, and when you tell them you are, they think you’re a little nuts.”

Macfee’s team along with 11 others will depart 20th August from Liverpool towards Cape Town, South Africa.

 

 

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

