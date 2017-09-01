C3 Pure Fibre
News

Saunders supports pay raise for teachers

August 31, 2017
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

Opposition Member and Bodden Town MLA Chris Saunders said he supports Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly’s proposal to pay teachers at least $5000.00 per month.

Mr. Saunders said when it comes to Education there is no room for disagreement between the government and the opposition.

“One of the things that we need to make sure of is that the teachers are also well paid so we are supporting Minster Juliana in that regard but also at the same time we need to encourage parents’ involvement because at the end of the day it is literally going to take everyone involved to make education work,” Mr. Saunders said.

The opposition member said he gives kudos to the Premier’s vow to budget an additional $56-million dollars to schools.

Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

