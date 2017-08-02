Scuba Hall of Fame turns attention to next generation of honourees

With the Friday deadline fast approaching, the International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame (ISDHOF) is calling for local nominees.

Since its inception in 2000, the hall of fame has recognised thirty local luminaries dating back to Cayman’s earliest days in scuba diving.

But with many local pioneers already enshrined, the hall must turn its attention to Cayman’s more recent past for the next generation of honourees.

“I would think that if you look at the list of existing people that have been inducted, you’ve really covered everything all the way through, in my mind, probably through into the early 1990’s. So going forward I think we are kind of at that fifteen to twenty year mark to look at people that are contributing,” said ISDHOF board member Rod McDowell.

Mr. McDowell told Cayman 27 there are still many locals who are deserving of hall of fame consideration.

To nominate a diving contributor, visit www.nominatedive.com.

