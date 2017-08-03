C3 Pure Fibre
Business Culture News

Scuba HOF weighs in on non-profits law changes

August 2, 2017
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

The International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame told Cayman 27 it’s on track to be among the first new non-profit organisations to register under the new law.

Board member Rod McDowell said the Hall of Fame looked into registering as a non-profit organisation under section 80 of the companies law, but found the process too cumbersome. Now, he said the new legislation has effectively sliced through several layers of red tape.

“We’re excited about that because it would just take in enormous amount of time and aggravation out of the bureaucracy, which is exciting and then we can get down to the work of actually doing it,” said Mr. McDowell.

The Ministry of Financial Services is hosting information sessions for those interested in learning more about how the law works.

These sessions take place 9th August from 2-3pm, 14th August from 10:30-noon, 23rd August from 10-11am, and 29th August from 2-3pm. The sessions are slated to take place in room 1038 of the Government Administration Building.

About the author

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

