C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
News

Seymour: GG-HAM is on it’s way!

August 11, 2017
Add Comment
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

Housing Minister Dwayne “John John” Seymour said the Government Guaranteed Housing Assisted Mortgage Programme nick-named “GG- ham” is closer to being a reality.

Mr. Seymour said the Housing Ministry is being transferred to a new chief officer but the former housing chief officer provided him with a progress report.

“We got an update from her and she says good news the GGHAM, most of the banks have already agreed and it’s just a matter of getting the document in hand before we actually launch that GGHAM,” Mr. Seymour said.

Mr. Seymour said just this week rent-payers contacted him about opportunities to finally pay for their own home he said his ministry is currently focused on working closely with banks to prevent home loss.

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Cricket – CPL T20
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle 2
Hurley’s Media LipSync Battle 3
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: