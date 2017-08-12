Seymour: GG-HAM is on it’s way!

Housing Minister Dwayne “John John” Seymour said the Government Guaranteed Housing Assisted Mortgage Programme nick-named “GG- ham” is closer to being a reality.

Mr. Seymour said the Housing Ministry is being transferred to a new chief officer but the former housing chief officer provided him with a progress report.

“We got an update from her and she says good news the GGHAM, most of the banks have already agreed and it’s just a matter of getting the document in hand before we actually launch that GGHAM,” Mr. Seymour said.

Mr. Seymour said just this week rent-payers contacted him about opportunities to finally pay for their own home he said his ministry is currently focused on working closely with banks to prevent home loss.

