Show promoter objecting liquor license board proposal

A new Liquor Licensing Board proposal to change operational hours for mobile alcohol providers is not sitting well with promoters and license holders.

They believe the change will negatively impact the entertainment scene in Cayman.

Show promoter Keevon Douglas is objecting to the liquor licensing board’s proposal to take an hour away from mobile alcohol providers at live events since it could hurt all stakeholders.

“The dee-jays may not be able to charge as much because they are playing for less hours, the bartenders might not make as much money because of course they are playing for less hours as well,” Mr. Douglas said.

Meanwhile Businessman Prentice Panton shared his concern saying the real loss is suffered by promoters because with the change all drinking will cease at 2 am.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

