Speaker Bush reminds MLAs, public to bow to the chair

New house speaker McKeeva Bush lifted up his voice in the LA chamber Wednesday, to kindly request a little ‘R-E-S-P-E-C-T.’

“Members coming back and before seating, must kindly bow to the chair, members of the public, the gallery, must on entering the gallery and obtaining a seat must bow to the chair,” said Mr. Bush as the morning session was coming to a close.

In what he called a ‘bit of housekeeping,’ Speaker Bush stopped to remind new and veteran lawmakers, as well as the general public, to bow to the speaker’s chair at the appropriate times as laid out in the speaker’s rules.

Mr. Bush wouldn’t say if his ‘reminder’ was targeted at any one individual.

