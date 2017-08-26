C3 Pure Fibre
Speaker Bush reminds MLAs, public to bow to the chair

August 25, 2017
Joe Avary
New house speaker McKeeva Bush lifted up his voice in the LA chamber Wednesday, to kindly request a little ‘R-E-S-P-E-C-T.’

“Members coming back and before seating, must kindly bow to the chair, members of the public, the gallery, must on entering the gallery and obtaining a seat must bow to the chair,” said Mr. Bush as the morning session was coming to a close.

In what he called a ‘bit of housekeeping,’ Speaker Bush stopped to remind new and veteran lawmakers, as well as the general public, to bow to the speaker’s chair at the appropriate times as laid out in the speaker’s rules.

Mr. Bush wouldn’t say if his ‘reminder’ was targeted at any one individual.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

