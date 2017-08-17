SPS shifted to next Wednesday

Government’s Strategic Policy Statement (SPS) has been pushed back.

The SPS was expected to be delivered on Monday 21 August. However, Cayman 27 understands a decision was taken today to move the SPS to next week Wednesday (23 August) instead. No reason was given for the change.

The SPS will be tabled in the LA and gives a map of Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin’s plans ahead of the national budget which will outline the direction of the government policy and spending for new two-year budget cycle.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

