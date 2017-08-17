C3 Pure Fibre
Squash: Stafford ‘disappointed’ in loss to Binnie at Caribbean Championships

August 16, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Cameron Stafford came up short in his efforts to win his first Caribbean title at the Senior Squash Championships in St. Vincent yesterday, losing to now 8-time champion Chris Binnie of Jamaica 12-10 11-7 11-4.

“Obviously I am very disappointed in my performance. People thought I played well, but I’m still thinking about what I could have done better.”

Stafford has played Binnie four times in the last six years at the regional tournament, still searching for his first Caribbean Squash title.

Cayman will now turn to team competition. The men’s team lost their opening round match to Trinidad and Tobago earlier today 3-2.

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

