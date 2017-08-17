Squash: Stafford ‘disappointed’ in loss to Binnie at Caribbean Championships

Cameron Stafford came up short in his efforts to win his first Caribbean title at the Senior Squash Championships in St. Vincent yesterday, losing to now 8-time champion Chris Binnie of Jamaica 12-10 11-7 11-4.

“Obviously I am very disappointed in my performance. People thought I played well, but I’m still thinking about what I could have done better.”

Stafford has played Binnie four times in the last six years at the regional tournament, still searching for his first Caribbean Squash title.

Cayman will now turn to team competition. The men’s team lost their opening round match to Trinidad and Tobago earlier today 3-2.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

