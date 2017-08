50 vehicles have been stolen in Cayman this year and a handful are yet to be recovered.

According to police, 8 of those 50 remain to be recovered. The missing vehicles include 5 Honda Civics, 1 BMW, 1 Mercedes Benz and 1 Ford pick up truck.

If you have any information on these vehicles you can call 911 or the police tip line on 949-7777.

