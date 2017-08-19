Suckoo to introduce pension exodus ‘action plan’ motion in LA

Newlands MLA Alva Suckoo told Cayman 27 the country needs to prepare its people for a potential exodus of expatriate workers due to pensions law changes.

Mr. Suckoo says he’s planning to introduce a private member’s motion in the next sitting of the LA that details a five-point action plan to help the country avoid negative economic consequences if a significant number of expat workers decide to leave while they can still withdraw their pension money. That deadline, 31 December, 2017 is just over four months away.

“It’s not designed to make the government look bad. It’s just a plan, and I’m asking the government to just adopt it. If they want to modify it, change it, that’s fine, but you know, let’s start somewhere. You can’t just sit back and wait and hope for the best,” said Mr. Suckoo.

Mr. Suckoo’s plan calls for exodus vacancies to be registered with the NWDA, Caymanian recruitment drives, and training and support for Caymanians who wish to step into these vacancies.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

