C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
Business Culture News Politics

Suckoo to introduce pension exodus ‘action plan’ motion in LA

August 18, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Newlands MLA Alva Suckoo told Cayman 27 the country needs to prepare its people for a potential exodus of expatriate workers due to pensions law changes.

Mr. Suckoo says he’s planning to introduce a private member’s motion in the next sitting of the LA that details a five-point action plan to help the country avoid negative economic consequences if a significant number of expat workers decide to leave while they can still withdraw their pension money. That deadline, 31 December, 2017  is just over four months away.

“It’s not designed to make the government look bad. It’s just a plan, and I’m asking the government to just adopt it. If they want to modify it, change it, that’s fine, but you know, let’s start somewhere. You can’t just sit back and wait and hope for the best,” said Mr. Suckoo.

Mr. Suckoo’s plan calls for exodus vacancies to be registered with the NWDA, Caymanian recruitment drives, and training and support for Caymanians who wish to step into these vacancies.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle 2
Hurley’s Media LipSync Battle 3
Cricket – CPL T20
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: