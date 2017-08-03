C3 Pure Fibre
Summer of the arts camp 2017

August 2, 2017
Mario Grey
Since the mid 90’s those at the Cayman National Cultural Foundation have hosted summer camps and this year’s no different.

The summer of the arts kicked off this week at the Harquail Theatre where kids are learning all things Cayman.

Marcia Muttoo from the CNCF said through the annual summer camps, kids and teenagers engage in traditional arts of music and dance.

“A productive camp one that really stimulates the mind of the participants and what distinguishes it from many of the other camps is that it’s multi-disciplinary performing arts and Caymanian traditional arts,” Mrs. Muttoo said.

Teen participants like Sophia McClung said she is having fun learning Caymanian dances and Mrs. Muttoo said the children and teens are also learning how to make traditional toys and thatching.

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

