Crime News

SUV bursts into flames along Waterfront

August 16, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Lunchtime traffic along the Waterfront in George Town ground to a halt after an SUV burst into flames today (16 August.) No one was injured in the incident that occurred around lunchtime. The road was cordoned off as Fire Services battled the fire. Details are few at the moment, but Cayman 27 understands the incident occurred near the Lobster Pot Restaurant carpark on North Church Street, George Town. The roadway has since been open to vehicular traffic.

Check back for more details and remember to tune in at 6pm for these and other stories.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

