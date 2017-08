Cayman’s Lauren Hew continued her busy swimming schedule this past weekend in Nashville, Tennessee at USA Swimming’s Futures Championships.

Hew competed in five events, reached the finals in the 200 meter freestyle where she placed 23rd in the C-Finals (2:08.83), and 16th in the B-Finals of the 50 meter freestyle (27:67).

Here’s a look at all of the times from Hew’s swims this past weekend:

Finals:

23rd C-Finals: 200 m free 2:08.83

16th B-Finals: 50 m free 27:67

Prelims:

15th: 50 m free 27.46

21st: 200 m free 2:08.17

53rd: 100 m free 1:00.60

94th: 100 m fly 1:07.95

DFS: 200 m back

