Syed jailed for 8 years, to be deported

Former University College of the Cayman Islands president Hassan Syed has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

The 51-year-old will be deported after serving his sentence as ordered by judge Phillip St. John Stevens who passed his sentence via video link today (18August.)

Prosecutors charged Mr Syed after he stole nearly a half-million dollars during his tenure at UCCI. They also said he lied about having a doctorate to get the job.

Mr Syed was found guilty on all 12 charges he faced, including charges relating to theft, fraud and deception.

The visiting judge described Mr Syed as an “intelligent, persuasive, deceitful individual whose 18 month presidency was obtained by dishonesty.”

The former university executive had cliamed to work for the CIA as a spy. He also had to be extradited to Cayman from Switzerland to face his charges here. He used the stolen money to shower his then girlfriend with lavish gifts.

The case, some may describe as one of the most high-profile criminal cases in Cayman Islands history, is now over for the most part.

Mr Syed still has the right of appeal.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

