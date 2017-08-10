C3 Pure Fibre
News

Teaching the youth about seafaring

August 9, 2017
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

One seafarer is calling for schools to teach students more about Cayman’s history, especially about our maritime heritage.

John Douglas, President of the Cayman Islands Seafarers Association, says the upcoming generation does not understand the seafarers role in building Cayman, like when Caymanians left Cayman going overseas to work and bring money back for their families.

“And it was because of us, that the Cayman Islands became known to the public and so the people that met us, everywhere we went, they said, oh my goodness these people are from Cayman Islands you know, so Cayman became known to these people, then they started coming here as tourists,” said President of Seafarers Association.

Mr. Douglas adds the Association is trying to raise funds selling calendars depicting Cayman’s seafaring heritage, http://www.caymanseafarers.ky/

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

