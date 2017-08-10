Teaching the youth about seafaring

One seafarer is calling for schools to teach students more about Cayman’s history, especially about our maritime heritage.

John Douglas, President of the Cayman Islands Seafarers Association, says the upcoming generation does not understand the seafarers role in building Cayman, like when Caymanians left Cayman going overseas to work and bring money back for their families.

“And it was because of us, that the Cayman Islands became known to the public and so the people that met us, everywhere we went, they said, oh my goodness these people are from Cayman Islands you know, so Cayman became known to these people, then they started coming here as tourists,” said President of Seafarers Association.

Mr. Douglas adds the Association is trying to raise funds selling calendars depicting Cayman’s seafaring heritage, http://www.caymanseafarers.ky/

