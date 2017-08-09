Team chips away at PR backlog

Almost half of the Permanent Residency applications heard last week has been granted.

According to the latest statistics shared by the Immigration ministry, 12 applications were granted out of 35 reviewed by the six member team appointed to sift through the near 1000 applications backlogged at Immigration.

From 31 July to 3 August 12 PR applications were granted, 4 were refused and 17 were deferred.

The release also said one application was withdrawn and one could not be processed since it was past the 9 year period.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

