Team chips away at PR backlog

August 8, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Almost half of the Permanent Residency applications heard last week has been granted.

According to the latest statistics shared by the Immigration ministry, 12 applications were granted out of 35 reviewed by the six member team appointed to sift through the near 1000 applications backlogged at Immigration.

From 31 July to 3 August 12 PR applications were granted, 4 were refused and 17 were deferred.

The release also said one application was withdrawn and one could not be processed since it was past the 9 year period.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

