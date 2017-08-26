Teen speaks on summer job, says it’s preparation for the real world

One young man who completed a summer job offered to a group of students today speaks out. Thursday (August 24), we told you about Lincoln Robinson, a community activist who expressed disappointment that 11 out of 12 children he arranged to work summer jobs, walked off. But one stayed and Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter brings us this report.

“That the future depends on the youths growing and being a better person for focusing on their goals,” said student Chrisjay Murray.

14-year-old Chrisjay Murray, is the only person out of 12 to complete the summer jobs that one community activist arranged for a group of young people.

“As a young man, I believe that people will soon have to learn themselves, to be an independent person as they grow up to be an older person,” said Mr. Murray.

Mr. Murray says he doesn’t know why his peers walked off but says they are missing out on valuable life lessons.

“And I believe they shouldn’t like wait till they’re older to understand these types of stuff, they should learn it when they are young,” said Mr. Murray.

And says this month of work experience is helping him understand what being an independent person is.

“To be honest, it makes me understand how the working world stays and it makes me understand how you have to work to achieve your stuff, you have to work to get stuff,” said 14-year-old Chrisjay Murray.

Mr. Murray worked in an auto-mechanic shop, and the skills he learned there, he says will help him find his career.

“It was really great, I understood a lot of stuff, I learned new stuff about the cars and and I received $100 at the end of the week and I really appreciate it,” said Student, Chrisjay Murray.

Community Activist Lincoln Robinson says the summer jobs he provides will be available next year.

