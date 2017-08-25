Teens walk off summer job, organizer say’s parents need to be more involved

11 out of 12 teenaged workers community activist Lincoln Robinson hired this summer walked off the job, he’s calling for parents to stress the importance of employment to their children.

For the past three years, Mr. Robinson has been creating partnerships with companies that will give high schoolers a few weeks of work over the summer holidays, but he says they stopped showing up this time.

“The parents are the ones who are responsible to drop them off because we give them a letter that the parents can sign, drop them off and see to that they stick it out, but if the parents don’t do it there is nothing we can do,” said Community Activist, Lincoln Robinson.

Mr Robinson says the programme is a success as long as at least one person makes it through.

