The Worst Play of the Day: Dave Taylor, Football

Dave Taylor and Maples (white) took on Dart (red) this past week in corporate football.
Taylor thought he had a breakaway, but his legs abandoned him and he plummeted face first.
Maples won 7-0, but the real winners: all of us. Thank you Dave.
Dave Taylor and Maples (white) took on Dart (red) this past week in corporate football.
Taylor thought he had a breakaway, but his legs abandoned him and he plummeted face first.
Maples won 7-0, but the real winners: all of us. Thank you Dave.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.