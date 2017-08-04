Tight rental market squeezing pet owners, says Humane Society

With the Chamber of Commerce predicting a mass exodus of expats before the end of 2017 due to changes affecting pensions, the Humane Society told Cayman 27 it’s bracing itself for the possible influx of animals left behind.

“We definitely have a concern that there may be an influx of pets because of pension changes, it’s not really something we can plan in advance for,” said board member Lesley Walker.

Ms. Walker said while the Humane Society is expecting to lose a few quality volunteers to the pensions changes, a more immediate issue is fueling an influx in animals to the shelter: Cayman’s tight rentals market.

“If it’s a good market for the landlord, they’re not going to be flexible on pets, and we’ve had a few people quite distraught having to surrender their pets to us at this time, but they’ve got no option. They can’t find a place that will accept pets,” said Ms. Walker.

Ms. Walker said the shelter is in urgent need of foster homes for dogs, cats, and puppies.

