Track and Field: Barnes, Suckoo on future of coaching structure, finance in athletics

August 30, 2017
Jordan Armenise
The Cayman Islands Athletics Association’s new president Lance Barnes wants his association’s members and stakeholders to know he understands the confusion in the current leadership.

Athletics is the only national sports association in the Cayman Islands to have not only a Technical Director in Cydonie Mothersill but a National Coach in Kenrick Williams, requiring two salaries for one position. The majority of the National Sports Associations in Cayman operate solely with one person in the position.

“People are confused, people have legitimate concerns, and their concerns are important to us. They’re a part of the stakeholders, we have to address their concerns as well.

Chief Officer of the Sports Minister Christen Suckoo says with the current budget being set to be released in October, all associations including athletics are under evaluation structurally.

“Yes we give funding so they can afford to have technical directors, but going forward in looking at whether there needs to be a restructure in governance, we are doing an exercise where we are looking at our agreements with the various associations.”

 

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

