The Cayman Islands Athletics Association has rescheduled it’s general elections, moving from Thursday 24 August to Monday 28 August. Executive committee member spoke with Cayman 27 earlier today and said the following:

“Circumstances beyond our control resulted in a change of date, we apologize for any inconvenience.”

The role of CIAA President is between West Bay North MLA Bernie Bush and Lancelott Barnes.

