Track and Field: Walton ‘I knew I had to push it’, reflects on Worlds

August 7, 2017
Jordan Armenise
In his first appearance at the IAAF World Championships, Cayman’s Jamal Walton finished 4th (45.16 seconds) in the third heat of the men’s 400 meters.

“I knew I had to get out to a good start in the first 150 meters because the semis is where everybody is going to push it.”

Running in the 8th lane, Walton got out to a fast start but Botswana’s Isaac Makwala, Jamaica’s Demish Gaye and USA’s Gil Roberts pulled away from the pack. Walton did not advance to the finals.

Earlier this summer, Walton won gold at the Under-20 Pan-American Championships in Peru, breaking the Cayman Islands national record for the second time this year with a time of 44.99 seconds.

The World Championships marks the end of Walton’s track and field season, the 18-year old junior says he will return to Florida, where he will begin training for football season.

Jordan Armenise

