Track and Field: Walton into semi-finals with 45.05 at IAAF Worlds

In his first ever appearance at the IAAF World Championships, Cayman’s Jamal Walton advanced to the semi-finals in the men’s 400 meters with a time of 45.05 seconds.

Walton, who is Cayman’s only athlete at the event, finished 3rd in his heat and 10th overall. Botswana’s Isaac Makwala was 1st with a time of 44.55 seconds, while the United States’ LaShawn Merritt placed 2nd just ahead of Walton at 45.00 seconds.

The Miramar High School junior recently broke the Cayman Islands national record in the 400-meters for the 2nd time this year at the U-20 Pan Am Championships in Peru, running 44.99 seconds to win gold.

Semi-final heats begin tomorrow, here’s a look at the 400-meter table thus far:

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

