Track and Field: Walton into semi-finals with 45.05 at IAAF Worlds

August 5, 2017
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

In his first ever appearance at the IAAF World Championships, Cayman’s Jamal Walton advanced to the semi-finals in the men’s 400 meters with a time of 45.05 seconds.

Walton, who is Cayman’s only athlete at the event, finished 3rd in his heat and 10th overall. Botswana’s Isaac Makwala was 1st with a time of 44.55 seconds, while the United States’ LaShawn Merritt placed 2nd just ahead of Walton at 45.00 seconds.

The Miramar High School junior recently broke the Cayman Islands national record in the 400-meters for the 2nd time this year at the U-20 Pan Am Championships in Peru, running 44.99 seconds to win gold.

Semi-final heats begin tomorrow, here’s a look at the 400-meter table thus far:

 

POS RANK HEAT BIB ATHLETE COUNTRY RESULTS MS*
1 1 5 708 Isaac MAKWALA BOTBOT 44.55 
2 1 4 667 Steven GARDINER BAHBAH 44.75 
3 1 3 712 Baboloki THEBE BOTBOT 44.82 
4 1 6 1071 Nathon ALLEN JAMJAM 44.91 
5 1 1 1413 Fred KERLEY USAUSA 44.92  .912
6 2 6 1431 Gil ROBERTS USAUSA 44.92  .917
7 2 3 1084 Demish GAYE JAMJAM 44.98 
8 2 5 1426 LaShawn MERRITT USAUSA 45.00 
9 2 1 1325 Lalonde GORDON TTOTTO 45.02 SB
10 3 5 766 Jamal WALTON CAYCAY 45.05 
11 3 1 688 Kévin BORLÉE BELBEL 45.09 
12 4 1 833 Pavel MASLÁK CZECZE 45.10 SB .091
13 2 4 1422 Wilbert LONDON III USAUSA 45.10  .092
14 4 5 871 Óscar HUSILLOS ESPESP 45.22 PB
15 3 6 1266 Abdalelah HAROUN QATQAT 45.27  .264
16 1 2 1282 Wayde VAN NIEKERK RSARSA 45.27  .265
17 5 1 961 Matthew HUDSON-SMITH GBRGBR 45.31 
18 3 4 1055 Brian GREGAN IRLIRL 45.37 
19 3 3 952 Dwayne COWAN GBRGBR 45.39 
20 4 3 1143 Boniface Ontuga MWERESA KENKEN 45.58 
21 5 3 1249 Rafal OMELKO POLPOL 45.69 
22 4 4 689 Jonathan BORLÉE BELBEL 45.70 
23 2 2 1065 Davide RE ITAITA 45.71 
24 5 4 843 Luguelín SANTOS DOMDOM 45.73 
25 5 5 1132 Raymond KIBET KENKEN 45.75  .748
26 6 5 977 Martyn ROONEY GBRGBR 45.75  .750
27 3 2 1324 Machel CEDENIO TTOTTO 45.77 
From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

