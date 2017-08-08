Tropical storm Franklin under close watch

Weather Service Director John Tibbetts said he is closely tracking tropical storm Franklin’s movement as of Monday ( 07 Aug) where rainfall associated with the weather system was experienced in the Cayman area.

“The National Weather Service recorded 1.38 inches of rainfall and with the system moving further away from us we will gradually get an improvement in weather conditions,”Mr. Tibbetts said.

Areas in Randyke and Crewe Road, George Town are experiencing flooding which Mr. Tibbetts expects to clear up soon..

As for tropical storm Franklin it currently sits at 60 knots which he said is close to hurricane strength.

“It’s intensifying a bit faster than the National Hurricane Centre predicted it and so we wouldn’t be a bit surprised if this afternoon or this evening before it actually goes ashore to Mexico or Northern Belize area if it does become a hurricane,” Mr. Tibbetts explained.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

