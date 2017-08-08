C3 Pure Fibre
Tropical storm Franklin under close watch

August 7, 2017
Mario Grey
Weather Service Director John Tibbetts said he is closely tracking tropical storm Franklin’s movement  as of Monday ( 07 Aug) where rainfall associated with the weather system was experienced in the Cayman area.

“The National Weather Service recorded 1.38 inches of rainfall and with the system moving further away from us we will gradually get an improvement in weather conditions,”Mr. Tibbetts said.

Areas in Randyke and Crewe Road, George Town are experiencing flooding which Mr. Tibbetts expects to clear up soon..

As for tropical storm Franklin it currently sits at 60 knots which he said is close to hurricane strength.

“It’s intensifying a bit faster than the National Hurricane Centre predicted it and so we wouldn’t be a bit surprised if this afternoon or this evening before it actually goes ashore to Mexico or Northern Belize area if it does become a hurricane,” Mr. Tibbetts explained.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

