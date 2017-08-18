Truck spills sand, re-routes traffic

C3 Pure Fibre
August 17, 2017
Philipp Richter
If you were driving to the Eastern districts yesterday evening and noticed the traffic was worse than usual, it was because a truck filled with sand, flipped to its side on the Hurley’s roundabout, pouring the materials into Scotia bank’s parking lot.

The R.C.I.P.S. says around 4.56 pm they received a call that a truck filled with sand, heading from East End to George Town had crashed, the driver reportedly lost control at the Hurley’s roundabout.

The driver received minor injuries to his left arm. The accident is currently under investigation by the traffic department. Truck owners C.L. Flowers and Sons issued a statement following the crash, thanking God no one was seriously hurt.

Owner Frank Flowers said “Material things can always be replaced, special thanks to the police department and the NRA and all the people who helped in every way in the expedition to get the road cleared”

** a mistake was made, Clarence Flowers did not give the statement, Frank Flowers Sr. did, Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter apologizes for the mistake.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

