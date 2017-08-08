Two apply for Older Persons Council, application deadline extended

So far only two completed applications seeking appointment to the Older Persons Council have been submitted prompting the extension of the deadline for applications.

Deborah Webb-Sibblies, acting Director of government’s Coordination Unit said interested applicants will now have until Friday 11 August to apply.

Government is seeking to fill six district members posts. That’s one per district in Grand Cayman and one to represent the rights and needs of elderly communities in the Sister Islands.

Members serving a four-year term will be remunerated.

Mrs Webb-Sibblies said it is anticipated that the council will be presented to Cabinet for approval no later than mid-September 2017.

