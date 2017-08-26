C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
News

Two injured in fight at Bananas Bar

August 25, 2017
Add Comment
Felicia Rankin
1 Min Read

An altercation between four people at Bananas bar Thursday morning resulted in one man and one woman needing medical treatment at the Cayman Islands Hospital.

A report about a disturbance involving a man wielding a machete at the local bar brought police to the scene.

Authorities learned from witnesses that the brawl began inside the bar, with one woman being struck in the face with a bottle and a man sustaining a serious hand injury.

The investigation for this incident is on going. No arrests have yet been made.

 

About the author

View All Posts

Felicia Rankin

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
Kirk Freeport1
Cricket – CPL T20
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: