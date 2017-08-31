UCCI builds campus spirit

Schools across the Islands are now in session and today the University College of the Cayman Islands (UCCI) put on a special extravaganza, welcoming their students back.

Students, new and returning got the opportunity to see what different clubs and groups there are on campus to get involved in.

Event organizers say the extravaganza provides a good opportunity for students to network and find their interests outside of class. The two day event is an opportunity to get the word out.

“By what happened today, we had persons coming up for the first time and knowing the clubs that we offer on campus, as a result, they can basically decide, what their interest is,” said Charles Lewison Jr, President of the student representative council.

“A lot of the times we are just in this one spot so not everyone will come over here, it’s good that the extravaganza offers the opportunity to broaden that,” said a member of the Intervarsity Christian Fellowship, Ricardo Conolly.

The event runs Thursday the 31st of August at the UCCI campus from 10 to 2pm.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

