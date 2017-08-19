Unpermitted North Side ironshore dig draws ire of Opposition Leader

Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller told Cayman 27 one developer’s unpermitted removal of ironshore at a beachfront condominium site is just the latest in a series of infringements. Mr. Miller said the Rum Point Club in North Side should be forced to comply with regulations.

“That site should be shut down, and he should have to meet every single regulation in the planning law that is required including height restrictions,” said Mr. Miller.

He said the developer behind Rum Point Club in North Side has a history of pushing the envelope with regard to planning regulations.

This week, construction crews dug up ironshore rock along the coastline. The Planning Department confirmed these coastal works were done without permission.

“Now the question is, what is going to be done?” asked Mr. Miller, who provided his own answer. “My expectation? Nothing. He will go now and reapply for permission after the fact, he will pay the minor fee which is 10 times the amount, which is a drop in the bucket for him, and nothing will happen. He will not be prosecuted for contravening the laws.”

Mr. Miller’s frustrations extend to planning, who he says has apparently granted the developer permission for a chain link fence Mr. Miller said blocks a registered fire easement.

“I don’t understand how the Planning Department, or the Central Planning Authority, can grant these permissions. What are you going to claim ignorance to the fact that there is an easement over the property?” said Mr. Miller.

Mr. Miller said he believes leadership in the Planning Department would be keen to see better enforcement, but Mr. Miller said there’s no political will.

“The word on the street is now that it’s better to beg forgiveness from Planning than to ask for permission,” said Mr. Miller.

He said it’s time for that to change.

“My position on that whole development: the whole Central Planning Authority board should be removed and canceled, we should appoint a new board,” said Mr. Miller.

The Department of Environment said it had reviewed the application as recently as 2015, but it had no mention of ironshore removal. The DOE told Cayman 27 it would have recommended strongly against excavation activity at the site, citing what it called obvious reasons relating to beach stability in the area.

