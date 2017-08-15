US cruise shipper drowns while snorkeling

A 70-year-old US woman is Cayman’s sixth water related death of 2017.

According to the RCIPS the woman, whose identity is yet to be released, drowned yesterday (14 August) after encountering difficulties while snorkeling in Coral Gardens.

The 70-year-old woman was visiting from the United States and had arrived on a cruise ship. She was on an excursion snorkeling in Coral Gardens just after 11am when she began experiencing difficulties.

She was pulled from the water to the boat and persons from the excursion assisted the woman performing CPR and giving her oxygen.

Police say they responded to a call from the 9-1-1 Communication Centre of a possible drowning and were informed that a boat was bringing the victim ashore to the Yacht Club Fuel Dock in West Bay. She was brought to land where medical assistance was taken over by the medics, however, when the police arrived at the hospital the duty doctor informed that he woman died on arrival.

