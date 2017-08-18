Vitamin Baby drops in Cayman recalled by HSA and FDA

Cayman is impacted by a global recall of medical products issued by the US Food and Drug Administration. Today the Health Services Authority (HSA) has identified Poly Vitamin Baby Drops as a product they have dispensed in Cayman that is affected by the recall. They are now advising patients who may have the drug to return it to them.

The recall was triggered after the discovery of a potential bacterial contamination. And according to the Public Health Department it is strongly advised that patients stop using the product immediately.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez urges all patients who have received this product to contact a pharmacy or physician for more information.

The HSA says a reliable replacement multivitamin product will be supplied in 7 to 10 days for patients in place of the recalled drug.

