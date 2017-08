This Sunday, commuters going through Bodden Town may be impacted by some delays, as the Water Authority get set to install a new pipeline between Condor Road and Shamrock Road.

Preparations for the pipeline have begun with excavation works at the intersection of Condor Road and Shamrock Road.

The Water Authority says this will impact traffic in the area from 7-am till 2-pm. Traffic will be re-routed to accommodate motorists.

