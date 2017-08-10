C3 Pure Fibre
Weather service to upgrade warning system procedure

August 9, 2017
Mario Grey
Cayman’s National Weather Service Director John Tibbetts said his team will be able to issue earlier warnings to the public on developing storms soon.

According to Mr. Tibbetts, regional representatives raised concerns with the National Hurricane Centre at a recent meeting about the time taken to provide local warnings.

With those changes the Weather Service said his staff will now be able to trigger warnings to the public without having to wait for overseas approvals.

“The National Hurricane Centre was very concerned in the past when they had systems that were borderline tropical systems that they weren’t quite sure if they were tropical depression or tropical storm yet and were not able to issue bulletins on some of these because of how they operate,” Mr. Tibbetts explained.

He said the new weather alert process will only be activated when there is severe weather near Cayman.

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

