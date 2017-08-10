Weather service to upgrade warning system procedure

Cayman’s National Weather Service Director John Tibbetts said his team will be able to issue earlier warnings to the public on developing storms soon.

According to Mr. Tibbetts, regional representatives raised concerns with the National Hurricane Centre at a recent meeting about the time taken to provide local warnings.

With those changes the Weather Service said his staff will now be able to trigger warnings to the public without having to wait for overseas approvals.

“The National Hurricane Centre was very concerned in the past when they had systems that were borderline tropical systems that they weren’t quite sure if they were tropical depression or tropical storm yet and were not able to issue bulletins on some of these because of how they operate,” Mr. Tibbetts explained.

He said the new weather alert process will only be activated when there is severe weather near Cayman.

