C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
News

Weather service welcomes intern

August 11, 2017
Add Comment
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

Very few young people can say they get to walk on a path that could take them to their dreams and for 21-year-old Jadon Williams, interning at the National Weather Service is doing exactly that for him.

Mr. Williams said he is at the weather service to take weather observations and learn what careers the meteorological field has to offer.

“It has been quite eye opening the things that we do here it’s a lot more than you would think and see from the outside,” Mr. Williams said.

Weather Service Director John Tibbetts said internships prepare the budding weather man for a long term future in the field.

Mr. Williams said he started his internship in July and will be over at the end of this month before starting his U.C.C.I. school year in September.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Eclipze
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Hurley’s Media LipSync Battle 3
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle 2
Cricket – CPL T20
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: