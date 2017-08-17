C3 Pure Fibre
Wedding ring recovered from Kittiwake dive

August 16, 2017
Felicia Rankin
It appears that miracles do happen or at least for tourist Jessica Pasquarelli they do. She lost her wedding ring on a dive at the Kittiwake but amazingly it was quickly recovered.

Dive Tech’s Mark Rowe says the chances of recovering lost jewelry in the ocean is considered impossible but with Dive Tech staff and a trusty Go Pro camera Mrs. Pasquarelli’s nearly disastrous dive was saved.

“I suggested she should review all the footage and she may be able to find out where she lost the ring. We searched around and it was lodged under one of the metal plates. She is very, very lucky.” said Mr. Rowe.

Mr. Rowe said footage shot with a Go Pro is what helped them discover the area in which the ring became lost during their dive. Mrs. Pasquarelli has since left Cayman.

 

Felicia Rankin

