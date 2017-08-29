West Bay burglar wanted some booze

A 48-year-old West Bay man today plead guilty to burglary, admitting he just wanted to steal some booze.

Tony Bush appeared in summary court to answer his charge. He confessed to breaking into a West Bay apartment on 24th August to steal beer and a bottle of wine.

According to the crown, the owner of the apartment discovered the break in when she decided to check on the whereabouts of her cats. She noticed her bottle of wine on her table which led her to check her security cameras and subsequently discovered Mr. Bush in her home on the footage.

Mr. Bush was remanded into custody and will return for sentencing 9th October.

