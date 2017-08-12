C3 Pure Fibre
West Bay police hosts clean-up

August 11, 2017
Mario Grey
Old, abandoned vehicles and derelict buildings are no more after West Bay Police officers hosted a clean up on King Road in the district.

Police Constable Eugene Myles said the project has been in the works for over a year now to gather support of residents and businesses.

The officers said they look forward to working with the larger West Bay community and hope their collaboration will inspire other police community projects throughout the island.

The R.C.I.P.S. said a local business owner provided an excavator and dump truck to demolish old buildings and remove debris, with the consent of the property owner.

