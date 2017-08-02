C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
News Politics

Winspear says Government “slow” to act on some PAC recommendations

August 1, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Auditor General Sue Winspear raps Government for its slow pace in implementing Public Accounts Committee (PAC) recommendations, especially those aimed at addressing the ineffective management of social programmes.

Ms Winspear, in her report “Follow-up on PAC Recommendations,” noted almost all recommendations in four of the eight PAC reports were implemented , but the other four reports were less than positive.

Those reports included Government programmes supporting those in need, collecting government revenue and financial and performance reporting for the entire public sector, were laid in the LA in June 2016. Government had three months to respond by government minute to the recommendations, that was done in October. The auditor general says the quality of the response could be improved.

PAC chairman and Opposition Leader Hon Ezzard Miller said the committee will meet on 16 August to review  Ms Winspear’s report.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Eclipze
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle 2
Hurley’s Media LipSync Battle 3
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: