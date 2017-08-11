Woman in court for stabbing her boyfriend

A 35-year-old woman appeared in court this morning for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend with a kitchen knife, during a domestic dispute. Shavonda Watson is facing two charges arising out of the alleged incident which occurred on Tuesday at the couples’ home.

Ms. Watson appeared before Magistrate Valdis Foldats today, charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm and wounding of her boyfriend. The crown prosecutor told the court Ms. Watson attempted to stab him with scissors then attacked him with a knife. She stabbed him several times.

The victim was treated for 2 stab wounds and 1 laceration.

Ms. Watson was ordered not to contact her boyfriend. She returns to court on the 29th of August.

