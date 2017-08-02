C3 Pure Fibre
Y2Y teens return from international training

August 1, 2017
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

10 teenagers, 6 from Grand Cayman and 4 from Cayman Brac returned from Rhode Island today after attending the “Youth to Youth” Eastern States Conference.

The students said they learned about tobacco drug abuse and how to help fellow teens battling with addiction. Teenagers Samuel Bachet and Lyndsie Martin said they have the tools to help educate others about dealing with addiction.

“We learned how to have fun without the use of drugs and alcohol and stuff like that so they wanted to teach kids just tons of recreational activities that involve physical mental and stuff like that,” Mr. Bachet said.

The students also learned information on different types of drugs such as LSD and other pharmaceutical drugs.

 

About the author

Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

