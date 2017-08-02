Y2Y teens return from international training

10 teenagers, 6 from Grand Cayman and 4 from Cayman Brac returned from Rhode Island today after attending the “Youth to Youth” Eastern States Conference.

The students said they learned about tobacco drug abuse and how to help fellow teens battling with addiction. Teenagers Samuel Bachet and Lyndsie Martin said they have the tools to help educate others about dealing with addiction.

“We learned how to have fun without the use of drugs and alcohol and stuff like that so they wanted to teach kids just tons of recreational activities that involve physical mental and stuff like that,” Mr. Bachet said.

The students also learned information on different types of drugs such as LSD and other pharmaceutical drugs.

